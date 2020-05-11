Final one PokéCoin bundle is giving Pokémon Go players Poké Balls and a Remote Raid Pass

The next one PokéCoin bundle is here for all Pokémon Go players to redeem. It’ll also be the last of the temporary bundle sets that have run for the last several weeks.

Players who purchase the bundle will receive a Remote Raid Pass along with 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and five Ultra Balls.

This is the most diverse selection yet. Most of the bundles prior to this have only included one type of Poké Ball and some Berries, with the occasional item such as Incense thrown in, too. Players can instantly jump into a raid thanks to the Remote Raid Pass and capture Pokémon with their new resources.

While Niantic confirmed that this will be the last one PokéCoin bundle offered for the foreseeable future, the developer has already implemented new systems that will continue to allow players to get easy capture resources. Here are the features that Niantic specifically highlighted in regard to making item gathering more accessible during the current health climate.

Buddies can now bring you Gifts from PokéStops. Send Gifts to friends, and receive Gifts in return that you can open to receive items like Poké Balls, Berries, and more. Gifts are currently rewarding more Poké Balls.

You can get a daily bonus Field Research task without having to spin a PokéStop, which you can complete to earn items.

The distance from which you can spin a PokéStop has been temporarily doubled.

Most of these updates were added after the first temporary PokéCoin bundle went live and have since made it so players don’t need the extra items every week to keep playing.

The final one PokéCoin bundle will be available until May 18 at 3pm CT.