Victini, special Sinistea distribution coming for Sword and Shield at 2022 Pokémon World Championships

The Pokémon World Championships are back in 2022, following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with health protocols in place, the event is being held at the ExCeL center in London, England and broadcast worldwide via Twitch and YouTube starting Aug. 18. This year, the duration of the World Championships was also extended from three to four days, which means it lasts until Aug. 21.

Players must be eager to watch the competitions and reveals, whether online or in person, and The Pokémon Company has some gifts in place for those who show up. According to Serebii.net, Sword and Shield fans are getting two special rewards, one at the venue and another during the livestream.

For players who purchase tickets and show up at the in-person Pokémon World Championships, there will be a distribution of a special Sinistea holding a Moomoo Milk.

It also comes with the exclusive move Celebrate, a Normal-type attack that has no effect in battle, but makes your Pokémon disappear and a present take its place. To redeem it, find the event location when you are at the venue and open the Mystery Gift option “Get via Local Wireless.”

As for those who are watching the event online, a code for Mythical Pokémon Victini will be distributed during the stream for the Video Game Championship. To redeem it, you also need to open the Mystery Gift section, but click the option “Get with Code/Password” instead.

Catch the 2022 Pokémon World Championships online from Aug. 18 to 21 on the official Pokémon Twitch and YouTube channels, or check out the game’s website to know how to register for the in-person event.