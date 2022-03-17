Pokémon World Championships 2022 scheduled for Aug. 18 to 21

Professional events and activities for players and fans will be held across four days in London.

The Pokémon World Championships is officially back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time since its creation, the most prestigious Pokémon event will take place in London, England instead of North America.

The event will run from Aug. 18 to 21 at the ExCeL London center and will feature tournaments for Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon GO, Pokkén Tournament DX, and Pokémon UNITE. The four-day event will also include activities for players and spectators other than just the tournaments.

Pokémon World Championships are back – and we're going to London!



Join us 08/18 – 08/21 for competitive #PokemonVG, #PokemonTCG, #PokkenTournamentDX, #PokemonUNITE, #PokemonGO, & many more unique Pokémon activities.



Read up on more details here! – https://t.co/K2DOWllsIz pic.twitter.com/59Cb1h67A5 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) March 17, 2022

From Aug. 17 to 21, the ExCeL London center and the Pokémon World Championships will be the home of a Pokémon Center store, meaning fans will be able to buy their favorite Pokémon products, including merchandising themed around the competitions.

Although players attending the event do not have to pay an entry fee, spectators will have to purchase a ticket for the event. The cost has not been disclosed by The Pokémon Company yet, but the organizer will soon inform fans of the price and availability of the tickets.

The return of the Pokémon World Championships will happen with some health protocols for COVID-19 in place to ensure the “safety and well-being” of competitors, organizers, employees, and partners. The COVID-19 policy for the event is available on The Pokémon Company’s official website.

The qualification process for the Pokémon World Championships is ongoing and players can still sign up for their region’s event and try their luck at earning an invitation to the 2022 event.