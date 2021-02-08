Version selection for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event is live

You can pick Red or Green before the event even starts.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is set to begin on Feb. 20, but players can actually select which version of the event they want to participate in right now.

Niantic has pushed the event tickets live, meaning players can already select whether they want to take the Pokémon Red or Green path.

Depending on which version you select, you’ll encounter different version-exclusive Pokémon.

Red players will find exclusive Pokémon like Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz being attracted to Incense. There will also be increased shiny odds for Ekans, Nidoran♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, and Kabuto.

Green players will have Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir appearing with Incense and increased odds at encountering shiny Sandshrew, Nidoran♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, and Omanyte.

Shiny odds for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Dratini will be universally boosted for all players during the event.

You can make your selection by selecting your Go Tour: Kanto ticket in your Item Bag. Once you make your choice, you can’t undo it, so make sure you pick the version you want.

The ticket itself costs $11.99 plus any applicable taxes and fees in the in-game shop and can’t be purchased with PokéCoins.