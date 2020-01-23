Venue and dates confirmed for 2020 Pokémon World Championships

As the 2020 competitive season for Pokémon TCG and VGC, The Pokémon Company International has revealed both the dates and venue for this year’s Pokémon World Championships in London.

From Aug. 14 to 16 the best Pokémon in the world will gather at the ExCeL London Convention Center to compete in the finals for TCG, VGC, Pokkén Tournament, and Pokémon Go.

The top players in the world will continue to compete in the various Regional and official TPC sponsored events throughout the year to try and get enough Championship points to receive an invite to Worlds. And for fans who want to attend the event as spectators, there will be spectator passes available for purchase closer to the actual event.

Along with the four tournaments and various unannounced side events, the Pokémon World Championships will also feature a special Pokémon Center store in the convention center.

That Pokémon Center will be open throughout the event and will bring a variety of Pokémon merchandise that attendees can purchase. As usual, this store will also sell some exclusive merch themed around the World Championship and the host city, London.

There have already been 11 regional tournaments completed this season already with more still to come in the coming months for both TCG and VGC. Pokkén and Pokémon Go have a bit of a weird schedule, but you can learn more about all of the individual qualifiers on the official event website.

For more information about the 2020 Pokémon World Championships, you can visit the official Pokémon website to keep up with the latest news.