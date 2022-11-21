Ultra Beasts are invading the real world while Solgaleo and Lunala debut during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse

The Season of Light is ending with a bang, as Niantic unleashes Ultra Beasts into the real world and brings both Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go for the first time through two new experiences.

Starting with the two boxard Legendaries from Alola, Solgaleo and Lunala will finally make their Pokémon Go debuts during the upcoming Astral Radiance event from Nov. 23 to 28 to cap off the latest season of content.

The duo will be introduced through the new event and the final bit of season-long Special Research tied to Cosmog. You will need 100 Cosmog Candy to evolve your Cosmog into either Cosmic Pokémon, but you will have to use them during the day or at night to get Solgaleo or Lunala respectively.

Astral Radiance will introduce more Research, new Collection Challenges, special avatar items, and be the final time Nebula Skies will appear visually in-game this season.

But the defending Cosmic Pokémon aren’t the only ones making an appearance, as Ultra Beasts will swarm the globe and select places around the world in person during the special Ultra Beast Arrival event. This will act as both an in-person activation in select locations and a global Raid Day.

Image via Niantic

The in-person segments will be held in Los Angeles and London at 7pm PT and 5pm PT on Nov. 26 respectively and feature a mix of visual experiences with all seven Ultra Beasts, photo ops, and special Pokémon encounters. The global tie-in will run from 11am to 5pm local time on Nov. 27 but will only feature four Ultra Beasts per region in five-star raids.

Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern hemisphere: Kartana

Southern hemisphere: Celesteela

Timed Research will allow players to encounter each Ultra Beast throughout the event, with some likely caveats.

A special “Team Effort” meter will also be live from Nov. 21 to 26, with players being tasked to refer friends to join the action in Pokémon Go to unlock special rewards like Lure Modules and more Beast Balls during the Ultra Beast Arrival event.