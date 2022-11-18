Twitch adds fan-favorite Pokémon as emote to celebrate Scarlet and Violet release

The latest editions in the Pokémon franchise have been released across the globe, and with the games popping off on Twitch, the platform has decided that a celebration was in order.

Following the game’s announcement, as various Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet were being unveiled, one particular ham-based creature stood out to fans—Lechonk.

The small round piglet is a Normal-type hog Pokémon with hilarious hidden abilities like “Gluttony” and “Thick Fat,” and as one might expect, it quickly stole the hearts of fans across the world with its name alone.

Yesterday afternoon, prior to the game’s release in the Western world, Twitch posted to social media asking how people would feel if the platform “hypothetically” were to add Lechonk as an emote. And 11 hours later, it was clear that the question wasn’t hypothetical at all.

We know you could have never seen this coming but we made a Lechonk emote for you to enjoy.



“We know you could have never seen this coming but we made a Lechonk emote for you to enjoy,” Twitch said. “Just type ‘Lechonk’ in chat to use.”

The emote itself is of the Pokémon joyfully wagging its tail in excitement with its mouth agape. Twitch didn’t say whether the emote will remain a part of the platform’s catalog of emotes permanently, but if it does stay, it will almost surely be used in a more flexible context by viewers over time.

It may start out as something that only gets used for Pokémon-centric content, but the expression of the emote could help to amplify its usage in all forms of content.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet viewership on Twitch quickly stormed up the ladder of games as soon as it became playable in far Eastern countries like Japan, Korea, and Australia yesterday. And since it launched in Europe and America, that viewership has only grown.

Expect to see a lot of Lechonks in chat as more streamers play the game that already has more than 300,000 concurrent viewers on the platform.