Pokémon Scarlet and Violet viewership rockets up the Twitch charts, and it’s not slowing down

Despite not even being officially released around the world yet, it looks like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is already one of the biggest games in the world on Twitch, and the hype will only continue to climb throughout the day.

Because SV is released on a staggered basis making sure that it releases around a similar time in all regions of the world, the game is currently only officially out far to the east and in Oceania. That hasn’t stopped some people from pulling the New Zealand trick to get their hands on the game early, but many of the top channels currently streaming SV on Twitch are Japanese streamers.

Despite that relatively narrow window (and the much-talked-about performance issues of SV on the Switch), SV is one of the most-viewed games on Twitch. At the time of writing, it has the fourth-most viewers of any category on the platform, outperforming games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, and Grand Theft Auto V. The only categories that are managing to keep ahead of SV at the moment are Just Chatting, the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and VALORANT.

As the day goes on and more and more streamers in Europe and the Americas get their hands on the game, that viewership number is sure to go up, and the titan Just Chatting category might not even be able to hold it back. It seems that the new games are on an unstoppable rise to the top of Twitch, and they’ll most likely hold that spot around the top for at least the next few days as viewers tune in to check out the new title.

Let this be a lesson: it doesn’t matter how poorly the Pokémon game is reviewed. It’s still a Pokémon game, and it’s blasting off again.