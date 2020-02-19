Tornadus is leaving Pokémon Go Raids on Feb. 25

Tornadus is the most recent Legendary Pokémon to be added into the Raid Battle rotation in Pokémon Go. But as with every new arrival, there’s only a limited time available for you to catch it.

The Cyclone Pokémon will be leaving Raid Battles on Feb. 25 at 3pm CT. That means you have just under a week left to capture the first of the Legendary Genie trio from Unova.

If you still want to catch a Tornadus, you’ll need to find it in five-star raids and beat it with the help of other players in your area. There are several sound strategies you can use to beat the Flying-type since it has a limited movepool, but don’t underestimate how much damage it can do, either.

There’s still no timetable for when Niantic will add Landorus or Thundurus to the game, but they’ll have to wait until after the next event occurs.

Starting just before Pokémon Day, Niantic is bringing Armored Mewtwo back for another round as a Raid Boss, along with several cloned Pokémon that you can also add to your collection. This special event will run from Feb. 25 to March 2, with more to come after the Pokémon Day celebration on Feb. 27.

Armored Mewtwo will appear in five-star raids, while clone versions of Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise will be four-star raid bosses. You can also encounter a clone of Pikachu that’s going to be photobombing players in the Go Snapshot mode throughout the event.

Tornadus will be back in raids later this year at some point. But if you want to catch a strong Flying-type or just complete your Pokédex, you’ll need to get going before Feb. 25.