This awesome Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order figure is a French exclusive

One French store has revealed what might just be the coolest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonus yet.

As reported by Nintendo Wire, French retailer Micromania-Zing is offering a small statue of Scarlet and Violet’s first partner Pokémon to fans who pre-order the game through them. Fans who pre-ordered the game through Micromania-Zing prior to their announcement will also be eligible to receive it. From left to right, the statue features Fire-type Fuecoco, Grass-type Sprigatito, and Water-type Quaxly, whom players will be able to choose from when they start their adventure. The figure doesn’t appear to be available anywhere outside of France at time of writing.

Découvrez notre bonus de précommande pour #Pokémon Écarlate et Violet !



Cette figurine des starters sera offerte aux clients ayant précommandé l'une des deux éditions standard ou le Pack Duo !



Pour craquer ➡️ https://t.co/t1qnWNC2su #PokémonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/eImC6TCWbv — Micromania-Zing (@Micromania_Fr) August 4, 2022

U.S. retailers usually also give out pre-order bonuses to fans who put down money to reserve a Pokémon game before its release date. Scarlet and Violet are set to release on Nov. 18, but only one U.S. store has announced its pre-order bonus so far: Pokémon Center, the official Pokémon merchandise website, is offering a free in-game backpack cosmetic to fans who reserve a copy before Nov. 18. More retailers will likely announce their pre-order offerings as the games’ release looms closer.

While we’re still several months out from the release date, much of both games’ content has seemingly been leaked, including gym leader designs, new Pokémon, additional Paldean regional forms beyond Wooper, and much more. Developer Game Freak has been conservative with information so far, but we do know that Scarlet and Violet will be open-world games with gyms that can be tackled in any order. Unfortunately, the leakers didn’t provide any information on upcoming pre-order bonuses.