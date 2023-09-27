There’s an easy way to get multiple Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon being one of the rarest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet and having a Legendary status makes him a prized addition to your Pokédex. One player figured out how to get not one but multiple Ogerpons.

In a Reddit thread dated Sept. 26, a player listed out step-by-step instructions on obtaining multiple Ogerpons.

First of all, you need to buy the Teal Mask DLC on your primary account, which means buying it for your Nintendo Switch, which provides every account on the same Switch with it.

Secondly, you can start the DLC as soon as you start the Treasure Hunt. By doing so, the level of the DLC is set between 15 and 39, with Ogerpon being level 20.

Then you can change to different accounts from your main account through Pokémon Home. This way you can add Ogerpon (and all the other Pokémons) from your other accounts to your Online Box, and subsequently to your main game where your main account is.

The player also mentioned this trick works with Shield and Sword as well. This is great news as now you can catch Ogerpon before finishing the main story, and players love the possibility of making it your main companion.

We hope players will find even more hacks that make playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet even more enjoyable. These features inspire creativity and curiosity in players and push game developers even further.

About the author