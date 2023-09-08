The weakest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet are beating Mewtwo Tera Raids in one hit

From what started out as the most challenging and frustrating Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Unrivaled Mewtwo has now become a punching bag for the weakest Pokémon you can imagine.

The most popular and consistent strategy to beat the Mewtwo Tera Raid has been to bring four Mew with fellow players and follow a set game plan involving Tera Bug, a lot of defensive and offensive setup, and changing the terrain. The reason everyone brings Mew as a counter is that it’s the only Pokémon in the game that automatically receives a huge stat buff at the beginning of the raid. Plus, it’s a powerful Mythical Pokémon with solid stats all around.

At some point, players even figured out a way to solo the Mewtwo Tera Raid with Mew and a lot of luck. But others have taken it a step further and somehow beat Mewtwo with the weakest Pokémon around instead of Mew. And on top of using weak Pokémon, they pulled it all off with an impressive one-hit knockout against the Gen I Legendary.

In a Sept. 8 Reddit thread, one team of players brought four unevolved Pokémon—Cacnea, Tinkatink, Greavard, and Hatenna—against the terrifying Mewtwo and conquered the raid.

To put it into perspective, these four Pokémon’s base stat totals range from 290 to 370 compared to Mew’s 600, and they aren’t blessed with the automatic stat boost like Mew either. That meant they needed to work extra hard in setting up and surviving before the big one-hit knockout. The star of the show was Cacnea, who absolutely destroyed Mewtwo with one Power Trip boosted by Helping Hand, an Attack Cheer, Dark Tera, and a lot of stat buffs. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact that Mewtwo starts with its shield up to significantly reduce the damage of incoming attacks.

Aside from the adorable crew of unevolved Pokémon, another creative player decided to one-shot Mewtwo with everyone’s favorite floppy fish, Magikarp. The player, Nommable123, has used Magikarp in other seven-star Tera Raids in the past, but this one is by far the most impressive with how much more difficult Unrivaled Mewtwo is than any other raid boss.

The hilarious part is that this strategy only requires Magikarp to know two moves—Flail and Splash. And although Splash is the most useless move in the entire game with no purpose whatsoever, Magikarp used it against Mewtwo at one point to force a knockout onto the fish and trigger a stat reset on the Legendary. Ultimately, Magikarp got the job done with an ultra-strong Flail boosted by Normal Tera and the support of its team.

So, whether it’s a whole team of weak Pokémon or just a Magikarp facing down Mewtwo, there’s nothing more satisfying than watching them demolish the Legendary raid that has given so many players a tough time.

