The returning Pokémon for Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC might have leaked

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion added 105 Pokémon back into the National Pokédex after they missed the cut in the base game’s release. And now that the DLC has been out for almost a week, it appears that the next wave of returning Pokémon has been leaked.
According to files found in the latest Isle of Armor update, there are 119 Pokémon being added in the Crown Tundra Pokédex, not including whatever Galar natives also pop up.
All of this is speculation based on data found in the Isle of Armor expansion, but some of the details line up with Pokémon already featured in the game that have yet to be added to the Pokédex.
We already knew that the Nidoking and Nidoqueen lines, along with others like Walrein and Garchomp were going to be making the jump over to the Nintendo Switch. And those are just a few of the Pokémon that lend credence to the data miners.
Along with tons of Fossil Pokémon and the returning Hoenn Starters, almost every Legendary Pokémon is listed within the data dump. Mewtwo, Mew, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, among others, are already available within the game but do not have Pokédex entires, but now show up as listed within the “Crown Tundra-dex.”
The original base game of Sword and Shield only listed Pokémon included in the Galar Pokédex, but in subsequent updates, more data was added that showed empty spots within the code. Game Freak likely went through and deleted those empty spots instead of leaving them blank, which led to data miners being able to piece together this list thanks to those blanked out spots and the trailers.
Here is the full list of Pokémon that are rumored to be returning based on this data, with the already available Legendaries removed from the pool.
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Crobat
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Absol
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Relicanth
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Victini
- Audino
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Cryogonal
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Genesect
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Carbink
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Volcanion
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakataka
- Blacephalon
This “leak” also play well into the data dump regarding the map, which shows locations for all of the generation three Regis, along something called Dynamax Adventures, which is likely the placeholder name for the Legendary Dynamax catching game mode shown in the trailers.
Ultra Beasts making their return would also make a lot of sense considering Beast Balls are in the game, but there is no way to obtain them beyond being gifted one by Ball Guy.