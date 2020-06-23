The returning Pokémon for Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC might have leaked

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion added 105 Pokémon back into the National Pokédex after they missed the cut in the base game’s release. And now that the DLC has been out for almost a week, it appears that the next wave of returning Pokémon has been leaked.

According to files found in the latest Isle of Armor update, there are 119 Pokémon being added in the Crown Tundra Pokédex, not including whatever Galar natives also pop up.

All of this is speculation based on data found in the Isle of Armor expansion, but some of the details line up with Pokémon already featured in the game that have yet to be added to the Pokédex.

So GF has basically confirmed the Pokémon they plan to add in The Crown Tundra with the dex entries they left out (+/- Mewtwo, Mew, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, which are already available but not with dex entries) https://t.co/NyhNVG8VPq pic.twitter.com/Nbv27LnBql — abcboy (@abcboy101) June 20, 2020

We already knew that the Nidoking and Nidoqueen lines, along with others like Walrein and Garchomp were going to be making the jump over to the Nintendo Switch. And those are just a few of the Pokémon that lend credence to the data miners.

Along with tons of Fossil Pokémon and the returning Hoenn Starters, almost every Legendary Pokémon is listed within the data dump. Mewtwo, Mew, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, among others, are already available within the game but do not have Pokédex entires, but now show up as listed within the “Crown Tundra-dex.”

The original base game of Sword and Shield only listed Pokémon included in the Galar Pokédex, but in subsequent updates, more data was added that showed empty spots within the code. Game Freak likely went through and deleted those empty spots instead of leaving them blank, which led to data miners being able to piece together this list thanks to those blanked out spots and the trailers.

This is likely from the same list that went around before The Isle of Armor–basically, GF *deleted* the dex entries for these Pokémon, rather than leaving them blank like the Pokémon that weren't intended to come back (like the Weedle, Pidgey, and Rattata lines) — abcboy (@abcboy101) June 20, 2020

Here is the full list of Pokémon that are rumored to be returning based on this data, with the already available Legendaries removed from the pool.

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Zubat

Golbat

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Crobat

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Swablu

Altaria

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Relicanth

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Electivire

Magmortar

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Victini

Audino

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Cryogonal

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Genesect

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Carbink

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Volcanion

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

This “leak” also play well into the data dump regarding the map, which shows locations for all of the generation three Regis, along something called Dynamax Adventures, which is likely the placeholder name for the Legendary Dynamax catching game mode shown in the trailers.

Ultra Beasts making their return would also make a lot of sense considering Beast Balls are in the game, but there is no way to obtain them beyond being gifted one by Ball Guy.