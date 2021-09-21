The Pokémon Company reveals store exclusive premium TCG collections for November

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed three new Pokémon TCG Premium Collections that will be hitting stores later this year, but you’ll have to shop around to collect them.

The three Premium Collections will include packs from the recent Sword and Shield sets, including Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and Battle Styles.

Firstly, you can purchase the “Mythical Squishy Premium Collection” exclusively from Target stores when it launches on Nov. 1. Along with eight booster packs, you’ll receive three features V cards of Mew, Celebi, and Victini. You’ll also get “Squishies” of these three legendary Pokémon.

Exclusive to Wallmart, you’ll have the option to purchase the “Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection”. This collection will boast 10 booster packs, a gold foil card of Reshiram & Charizard GX, as well as an oversized foil version of the same card.

Finally, you can get the “Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection” exclusively at GameStop stores. This box is very similar to the previously mentioned Reshiram & Charizard Collection boasting the same amount of booster packs and two gold foil cards of different sizes, this time depicting Pikachu & Zekrom-GX.

You can find all these Premium Collections in-store on Nov. 1, so don’t miss your chance to collect them.