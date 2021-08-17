Tag Team Pikachu and Zekrom GX Premium Collection revealed for November release

It will include a more than two-year old card's very first English translation.

Pokémon TCG players can finally get their hands on the gold Pikachu and Zekrom-GX card from the TAG All-Stars set, thanks to a premium collection box launching in November.

The card launched over two years ago as part of the High-Class Tag Team GX: Tag All-Stars OCG set and an English translation were never printed until now. As part of the collection, players will get the card, a giant promo version with the same artwork, ten booster packs that can be made up of a selection of Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and Evolving Skies.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Right now, the item has only been confirmed for release at EB Games stores in Australia but it is likely that a release in the United States will be announced soon. The collection is scheduled for a launch in November but no specific date was supplied.

The price is listed at $120 AUD which is around $90 USD, but this doesn’t mean that this will be the final price in the US as will boxes containing 10 packs are usually much cheaper in the US.