The Pokémon Company reveals Shaymin VSTAR and more from Star Birth

The set is coming together with a lot to be excited about.

Pokémon OCG Star Birth had new cards revealed today, including a brand new VSTAR form of the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin.

13 new cards were showcased today, including Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup along with their evolutions, Lumineon V and Cynthia’s Aspiration, and Shaymin V and its VSTAR form.

Thanks to a translation by PokeBeach, we know that Shaymin VSTAR’s abilities are Revenge Burst and the VSTAR Power Star Bloom. This powerful move can be used during your turn and will heal 120 damage from each of your Pokémon.

Like every other VSTAR Power, only one can be used per game. This means that if you use Shaymin’s VSTAR Power, you can’t use a different Pokémon’s during that game.

This marks the latest of three VSTAR cards shown from the upcoming OCG set that will hit stores in Japan on Jan. 14, 2022. Previously, we saw Charizard and Arceus, who will also be getting the VSTAR treatment in this set.

Shaymin, along with the other cards revealed today, will most likely make their way into the February TCG set Brilliant Stars, which is set to be the Western release of this OCG set.

As we approach the launch of Star Birth, we’ll likely see more VSTAR Pokémon revealed along with other new cards being introduced to Pokémon OCG in 2022.