The Pokémon Company reveals Morpeko V-UNION, Mimikyu VMAX, and more from VMAX Climax

The Pokémon Company has revealed more Pokémon OCG cards from the December set VMAX Climax.

Today seven new cards were showcased with different types including regular, trainer, VMAX, and V-UNION.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Most notable of these additions is V-UNION Morpeko which will have its four parts included in the set. Like previous V-UNION cards, if you find one part in a pack the remaining parts will also be present.

The V-Max card that was revealed today was Mimikyu VMAX a Pokémon that hadn’t previously received the VMAX treatment. Also new are the trainer cards Acerola’s Premonition and Gloria. Along with regular cards for Dedenne, Eiscue, and Deuddigon.

Among these cards and others previously revealed will be the return of Character Rare cards and Character Super Rares. None of the cards shown today were of this type. You can check out some of these new cards previously shown boasting these typings here.

VMAX Climax is this year’s high-class set and it boasts a combination of new cards along with reprints from previous Sword and Shield sets. You’ll find 11 cards within each booster pack of this set and are guaranteed to pull a rare in each.

On Dec. 3 the set will launch in Japan so if you are planning to collect them you’ll need to either purchase from Japanese retailers or search the resale market after launch. Many of the already announced cards for this set have been confirmed for the February TCG set Brilliant Stars so these could potentially also hit the West at that time.