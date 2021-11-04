The Pokémon Company reveals Leafeon, Glaceon VSTAR Special Collections

Over the past 24 hours, The Pokémon Company has revealed both the OCG and TCG sets that will usher in the wave of new VSTAR cards. Along with these, two Special Collections were revealed boasting their own unique VSTAR Pokémon.

Both Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection and Glaceon VSTAR Special Collections were announced today, but no official release date was specified. These two unique packs will include their own VSTAR promo and Jumbo promos along with a standard V version of the star Pokémon, a VSTAR marker, and a handful of Sword and Shield booster packs.

Image via the Pokemon Company

The packs that can be found in these special collections include the upcoming Fusion Strike, but in the past, Special Collections have boasted a variety of different packs so it could be possible that there are other sets available on launch. This won’t be confirmed until closer to the date, however.

These two VSTAR promo cards won’t be available in the recently announced February TCG set Brilliant Stars, so if you’re looking to collect all the VSTAR Pokémon, you may need to purchase yourself these products when they launch.

You can check out more information on the newly announced set here.