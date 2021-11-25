The Pokémon Company reveals Charizard and Duraludon VMAX from VMAX Climax

The release of Pokémon OCG VMAX Climax is almost here and another pair of cards. Charizard and Duraludon VMAX, have been revealed ahead of its release.

These new cards today show off more of the Character Rares from the set. This style of card is making its return for the first time in the Sword and Shield.

Charizard is a Character Rare with Leon in its artwork. Duraludon is an even more sought-after Character Super Rare VMAX car, with an ethusiastic Raihan on the top of his Pokémon.

This week has seen quite a few Character Rares revealed. The Pokémon Company recently unveiled Frosmoth, Bronzong, and Kingdra. Before that, we saw Rockruff and Boltund V.

VMAX Climax is this year’s high-class set, which will boast new cards alongside reprints from previous Sword and Shield sets. Each pack in this set will include 11 cards, with one being a guaranteed rare.

If you’re looking to collect this set, it will launch in Japan on Dec. 3. But those outside the US will have to wait until the cards are released as part of an upcoming TCG set, or seek out the resale market to get their packs.