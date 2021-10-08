The Pokemon Company reveals 25th Anniversary Collection promotional card list

Along with the release of Pokémon TCG Celebrations in the West today, Japan has had its complete 25th Anniversary Collection unveiled, now including the cards within its promotional booster packs.

The Pokémon Company revealed the 25 close reprints of vintage cards that are included in the set’s promotional packs.

Much like the Celebrations reprints, these promotional cards include base set Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. Other hits include Dark Gyarados, Team Rocket’s Zapdos, and Birthday Pikachu, among plenty of other sought-after cards.

There is plenty to collect in this set despite coming in only around 50 cards. Each of these reprints is sure to strike quite a large price on the resale market. The 25th Anniversary Collection will enter stores on Oct. 28 in Japan. If you’ve yet to secure a pre-order, you may want to act fast as they will be snatched up quickly.

To get a promotional booster pack containing these cards, you’ll need to purchase four or more of the regular 25th Anniversary Collection boosters from Pokémon Center stores.

Those in the west can head out to stores now and purchase Celebrations, which has the translated cards from the 25th Anniversary Collection. Again, you may struggle to find stock on shelves in store, so it could be worth pre-ordering some of the Celebrations products that will launch in the west on Oct. 22.

You can check out all the cards coming to the 25th Anniversary Collection here, and a list of all the Celebrations products that you can collect in the West here.