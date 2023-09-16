The Indigo Disk DLC leak hints at new forms for 3 Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

It looks like DLC2 will go pretty wild with the lore.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have slowly been making their way through The Teal Mask expansion, but Game Freak really can’t stop leaking its own content—more files have been datamined that reveal details about new forms for three Legendary Pokémon.

From a second round of digging in the backend of Scarlet and Violet’s latest update on Sept. 15, dataminers have pulled more information that was left in by the developers for Part 2: The Indigo Disk. Some of it, like Dipplin’s apparent unnamed evolution, has an impact on the current game, but the rest just hints at what is to come.

The biggest hint pulled from the files was info pointing to three Pokémon receiving new forms that can only be attained during battles—likely referencing special Tera Forms like what Ogerpon achieves with its masks in The Teal Mask.

The names featured in those placeholder files were translated by PokeSuutamie and included TyoudenkiHou or “super electric cannon,” KimaguLaser or “whimsical laser,” and Terasushell or “shining shell.”

Previously datamined information already pointed to Terapagos getting a third form, which lines up with the shining shell file. The other two were a bit more unknown; however, a reliable Chinese leaker returned and shared some info that links both to Koraidon and Miraidon.

Several people DMed me this post seemingly from the Chinese RIddler.



This reads:

"Koraidon Miraidon Terapagos will each get a Battle State"

"Similar to Ogerpon in dlc1"

"In other words the box legend will get more powerful in dlc2"



Take it as you will. pic.twitter.com/cJzIY9HLpH — Jan ただのポケモントレーナーさ (@hsinhsung9487) September 15, 2023

According to the new leak, Koraidon and Miraidon will join Terapagos in getting these buffed “battle states” in The Indigo Disk. The leaker also mentioned that they will be similar to Ogerpon, which likely means they involve Terastallizing and will only be applied in battle.

Based on how Legendary mounts appear to be getting buffed in the new DLC’s overworld gameplay with things like the ability to fly in new ways, giving them new forms sounds like another plausible addition.

Along with this info about potential new forms, we also learned that the “Elite Four” of Blueberry Academy are likely to use Dragon, Fairy, Fire, and Steel types—as many fans predicted based on their appearance. Files for the mysterious 19th Pokémon type were also listed in the data dump but don’t really explain more about the feature.

Plenty of new clothing options, hairstyles, more Food Power types, over 50 music tracks, and more were also pulled. We should hear more about The Indigo Disk soon since it is scheduled to be released in winter 2023.

