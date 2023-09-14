One Pokémon Scarlet and Violet item confirms Dipplin is getting another evolution

Old Pokémon get new evolutions all the time but one of the biggest shocks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC was seeing Applin get a third split for its evolutionary line—Dipplin. Now it appears this species of apple dragons will get even more complicated since some in-game testing with one specific item has all but proven that Dipplin will evolve again very soon.

While playing through The Teal Mask, some players wanted to test a few things to see if the rumors of Dipplin having another evolution were true. One experiment included giving Dipplin the Eviolite to hold.

Eviolite works on Dipplin. Anyone know who this little guy evolves into? pic.twitter.com/wV18Hbh5id — Leonard Craft III (@DaWoblefet) September 13, 2023

An Eviolite will boost a Pokémon’s Defense and Special Defense by 50 percent, but only if the holder can evolve. While there is currently no way to evolve a Dipplin, the Eviolite works when the Grass/Dragon-type holds it.

This, paired with the placeholder files discovered in recent datamines for more species being added in The Indigo Disk when it launches, all but guarantees Dipplin is going to be the first evolution of Applin to go beyond two stages—leaving Appletun and Flapple in the dust. Those files being included in the game right now also explain why the Eviolite works with Dipplin since the game draws a connection to the file where its evolution will eventually be.

Indigo Disk DLC: Dipplin will likely get a new evolution.

The game data has a defined evolution (stubbed like the Hisui evolutions)… and holding Eviolite works. pic.twitter.com/xc3UBxt0cq — Kurt (@Kaphotics) September 13, 2023

Without spoiling the story of The Teal Mask, Dipplin evolving again plays perfectly into the cliffhanger ending that Game Freak used to tease how certain characters will be used again when you visit Blueberry Academy in The Indigo Disk. I think the developers did a really solid job of building up the second DLC expansion with the smaller adventure through Kitakama with small inclusions like Dipplin.

On top of an evolution for Dipplin, the datamines point to Terapagos getting a third form to pair with the Normal and Terastal, which could tie into the lore of Area Zero that both DLCs are clearly starting to build upon.

