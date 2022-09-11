The best Pokemon Go Team for the Psychic Cup

In Pokémon Go, players participate in various Great League, Ultra League, and Master League Battles in the Go Battle League. You will also come across limited-time events in the Go Battle League, one of which is the Psychic Cup. The Psychic Spectacular Event has returned to Pokémon Go, and it features a range of activities that players can participate in. The Raids will include Pokémon like Esperr, Alolan Raichu, Girafarig, Oranguru, Unown, Wobbufet, four variants of Deoxys, and Mega Alakazam.

Players grinding the Go Battle League eagerly look forward to events like the Psychic Cup. Players need to follow a few rules and regulations, and you will also need the best Pokémons to excel in this event. Trainers are only allowed to use Psychic-type Pokémons in the Psychic Cup. Similarly, Pokémons must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter the competition. You cannot use Mew in the Psychic Cup, and it’s justified considering how powerful the Pokémon can be. So if you are looking for the best teams and Pokémons for the Psychic cup, we have you covered.

Here are the best teams and Pokémons for the Psychic Cup in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Psychic Cup best teams

Since you can only use Psychic-type Pokémons at or under 1,500 CP, players need to strategize carefully before selecting their teams. Psychic Pokémons are weak against Steel, Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type Pokémons. Similarly, Psychic-type Pokémons are strong against Fighting and Poison type Pokémons. While these stats narrow down your options, players can use certain team combinations to excel in the Psychic Cup.

Our recommendation for the best team includes Galarian Rapidash, Bronzong, and Gardevoir. If you don’t have any of these three Pokemons or have them at a higher CP level, then we recommend using Alolan Raichu, Oranguru, and Wobbufet. Alolan Raichu, Wobbufet, and Oranguru should be easy to acquire as they are available in three-star Raids during the Psychic Spectacular Event.

Best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go Psychic Cup

Besides the Pokémons mentioned above, you can also use Psychic-type Pokemons like Claydoll, Cresselia, Galarian Slowking, Galarian Slowbro, Metagross, Malamar, and Victini. These Pokémons are strong against Psychic-types and are the best choices to use during the Psychic Cup.

Malamar and Metagross are some of the strongest choices from this list as they are Dark/Psychic and Psychic/Steel types, respectively. You can also make a team comprising Galarian Slowking, Galarian Slowbro, and Galarian Rapidash. These three are highly powerful against Psychic-types, and you can easily excel with them in The Psychic Cup.

Pokémon Go Psychic Cup start and end date

The Psychic Cup will be available in the Go Battle League from Sept. 8, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2022. The Go Battle: Season of Light will feature various other events, and we recommend keeping an eye on the official Pokémon Go page to stay informed.