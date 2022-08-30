Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light brings new Special Cups, Battle Day Guzma, and dozens of attack changes

With the Season of Light arriving in Pokémon Go on Sept. 1, the coinciding season of the Go Battle League (GBL) will also go live at the same time and run through Dec. 1.

This is the first GBL season post-2022 Pokémon World Championships, which means it is a fresh start for players who want to either casually battle other players or start preparing for the 2023 Championship series.

Throughout GBL Season of Light, players will be able to participate in the usual cup rotation, along with Special Cups like the Psychic Cup, the Weather Cup, the Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition, and more. There will also be Season of Light spins on some of the events near the end of the season, like the Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition.

Just like with every season, once the Season of Light begins at 3pm CT on Sept. 1, GBL ranks will be reset, end-of-season rewards for the previous season will be available to claim on the battle screen, and the next set of cups will go live. Rank-up requirements will also remain the same for the new season.

Here are all of the details for GBL Season of Light.

Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light details

Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light full schedule

Sept. 1 to 8 Great League Little Jungle Cup Remix

Sept. 9 to 15 Great League Psychic Cup

Sept. 15 to 22 Ultra League Weather Cup

Sept. 22 to 29 Ultra League Ultra Premier Classic

Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 Master League Master Premier Classic

Oct. 6 to 13 Master League Evolution Cup

Oct. 13 to 20 Great League Ultra League

Oct. 20 to 27 Great League Halloween Cup

Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 Great League Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition

Nov. 3 to 10 Ultra League Willpower Cup

Nov. 10 to 17 Ultra League Ultra Premier

Nov. 17 to 24 Master League Element Cup Remix

Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 Master League Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition



Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light Battle Day details

Bonuses 4× Stardust from win rewards. The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time.

Go Battle Day: Guzma Oct. 1 from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time Timed Research focused on battling will be available for the whole day Rewards include: XP, Rare Candy, Guzma avatar watch and bracelet, Elite Charged TM Active Leagues: Master League and Master Premier Classic

Go Battle Day: Miltank Nov. 6 from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokémon guaranteed as reward encounter and can be Shiny Timed Research focused on battling will be available for the whole day Rewards include: XP, Rare Candy, Miltank encounter, Elite Charged TM Active Leagues: Ultra League and Willpower Cup



Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light move updates

New Attacks

Double Kick A new Fighting-type Fast Attack Trainer Battles: 8 damage Gyms and raids: 10 damage

Fairy Wind A new Fairy-type Fast Attack Trainer Battles: 3 damage Gyms and raids: 9 damage



Attack changes

Zap Cannon Trainer Battles: Chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack is no longer guaranteed

Icicle Spear Trainer Battles: Energy cost increased

Rollout Trainer Battles: Energy generation decreased

Ancient Power Trainer Battles: 45 → 60 damage Attack and Defense increase has been lowered

Ominous Wind Trainer Battles: Attack and Defense increase has been lowered

Silver Wind Trainer Battles: 45 → 60 damage Attack and Defense increase has been lowered

Quick Attack Trainer Battles: Energy generation increased

Tackle Trainer Battles: Energy generation increased



Attack availability updates