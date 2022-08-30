Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light brings new Special Cups, Battle Day Guzma, and dozens of attack changes

With the Season of Light arriving in Pokémon Go on Sept. 1, the coinciding season of the Go Battle League (GBL) will also go live at the same time and run through Dec. 1.
This is the first GBL season post-2022 Pokémon World Championships, which means it is a fresh start for players who want to either casually battle other players or start preparing for the 2023 Championship series.
Throughout GBL Season of Light, players will be able to participate in the usual cup rotation, along with Special Cups like the Psychic Cup, the Weather Cup, the Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition, and more. There will also be Season of Light spins on some of the events near the end of the season, like the Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition.
Just like with every season, once the Season of Light begins at 3pm CT on Sept. 1, GBL ranks will be reset, end-of-season rewards for the previous season will be available to claim on the battle screen, and the next set of cups will go live. Rank-up requirements will also remain the same for the new season.
Here are all of the details for GBL Season of Light.
Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light details
Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light full schedule
- Sept. 1 to 8
- Great League
- Little Jungle Cup Remix
- Sept. 9 to 15
- Great League
- Psychic Cup
- Sept. 15 to 22
- Ultra League
- Weather Cup
- Sept. 22 to 29
- Ultra League
- Ultra Premier Classic
- Sept. 29 to Oct. 6
- Master League
- Master Premier Classic
- Oct. 6 to 13
- Master League
- Evolution Cup
- Oct. 13 to 20
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Oct. 20 to 27
- Great League
- Halloween Cup
- Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
- Great League
- Halloween Cup: Ultra League Edition
- Nov. 3 to 10
- Ultra League
- Willpower Cup
- Nov. 10 to 17
- Ultra League
- Ultra Premier
- Nov. 17 to 24
- Master League
- Element Cup Remix
- Nov. 24 to Dec. 1
- Master League
- Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition
Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light Battle Day details
- Bonuses
- 4× Stardust from win rewards.
- The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time.
- Go Battle Day: Guzma
- Oct. 1 from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time
- Timed Research focused on battling will be available for the whole day
- Rewards include: XP, Rare Candy, Guzma avatar watch and bracelet, Elite Charged TM
- Active Leagues: Master League and Master Premier Classic
- Go Battle Day: Miltank
- Nov. 6 from 12:00am to 11:59pm local time
- Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokémon guaranteed as reward encounter and can be Shiny
- Timed Research focused on battling will be available for the whole day
- Rewards include: XP, Rare Candy, Miltank encounter, Elite Charged TM
- Active Leagues: Ultra League and Willpower Cup
Pokémon Go Battle League Season of Light move updates
New Attacks
- Double Kick
- A new Fighting-type Fast Attack
- Trainer Battles: 8 damage
- Gyms and raids: 10 damage
- Fairy Wind
- A new Fairy-type Fast Attack
- Trainer Battles: 3 damage
- Gyms and raids: 9 damage
Attack changes
- Zap Cannon
- Trainer Battles: Chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack is no longer guaranteed
- Icicle Spear
- Trainer Battles: Energy cost increased
- Rollout
- Trainer Battles: Energy generation decreased
- Ancient Power
- Trainer Battles: 45 → 60 damage
- Attack and Defense increase has been lowered
- Ominous Wind
- Trainer Battles: Attack and Defense increase has been lowered
- Silver Wind
- Trainer Battles: 45 → 60 damage
- Attack and Defense increase has been lowered
- Quick Attack
- Trainer Battles: Energy generation increased
- Tackle
- Trainer Battles: Energy generation increased
Attack availability updates
- Nidorina
- Nidorina will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Thunderbolt.
- Nidorino
- Nidorino will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Ice Beam.
- Nidoking
- Nidoking will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Arcanine
- Arcanine will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Tentacruel
- Tentacruel will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Scald.
- Galarian Rapidash
- Galarian Rapidash will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Haunter
- Haunter will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Ice Punch.
- Marowak
- Marowak will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Rock Slide.
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonlee will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Galarian Weezing
- Galarian Weezing will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Dragonair
- Dragonair will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Body Slam.
- Dragonite
- Dragonite will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Superpower.
- Ledian
- Ledian will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Dynamic Punch.
- Lanturn
- Lanturn will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Surf.
- Jumpluff
- Jumpluff will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Espeon
- Espeon will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Girafarig
- Girafarig will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Girafarig will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Dunsparce
- Dunsparce will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Rollout.
- Steelix
- Steelix will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Miltank
- Miltank will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Rollout.
- Mawile
- Mawile will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Manectric
- Manectric will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Camerupt
- Camerupt will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Incinerate.
- Lopunny
- Lopunny will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Swoobat
- Swoobat will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs.
- Cobalion
- Cobalion will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Terrakion
- Terrakion will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Virizion
- Virizion will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Florges
- Florges will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Slurpuff
- Slurpuff will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Fairy Wind.
- Incineroar
- Incineroar will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Golisopod
- Golisopod will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Shadow Claw.
- Nihilego
- Nihilego will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Poison Jab.
- Dubwool
- Dubwool will now be able to learn the new Fast Attack Double Kick.
- Runerigus
- Runerigus will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Shadow Claw.