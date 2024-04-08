The 3 Best Great League teams from Pokémon Go EUIC 2024

The Pokémon Go Great League meta is at its healthiest right now, and teams at the 2024 European International Championships, held from April 5 to 7, proved that.
MEweedle secured the title with a different team from the pack in a clean 3-0 sweep, but still had time to beg Niantic to do something about Scald heading into NAIC and Worlds later this year.
But for those looking to climb the Pokémon Go Great League ladder or even potentially try to win an international championship one day, you are here for one reason—the best teams.
1st Place: MEweedle
- Pokémon: Altaria
- Fast Move: Dragon Breath
- Charged Move(s): Moonblast, Sky Attack
- Pokémon: Cresselia
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move(s): Moonblast, Grassknot
- Pokémon: Lanturn
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf
- Pokémon: Shadow Alolan Sandslash
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Move(s): Drill Run, Ice Punch
- Pokémon: Skeledirge
- Fast Move: Incinerate
- Charged Move(s): Shadow Ball, Disarming Voice
- Pokémon: Vigoroth
- Fast Move:
- Charged Move(s):
2nd Place: Doonebug97
- Pokémon: Annihilape
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move(s): Night Slash, Shadow Ball
- Pokémon: Shadow Gligar
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move(s): Aerial Ace, Dig
- Pokémon: Lanturn
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf
- Pokémon: Lickitung
- Fast Move: Lick
- Charged Move(s): Power Whip, Body Slam
- Pokémon: Skarmory
- Fast Move: Steel Wing
- Charged Move(s): Brave Bird, Sky Attack
- Pokémon: Shadow Whiscash
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Move(s): Mud Bomb, Scald
3rd Place: Sandodou
- Pokémon: Cresselia
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move(s): Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Pokémon: Shadow Gligar
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Move(s): Dig, Aerial Ace
- Pokémon: Guzzlord
- Fast Move: Dragon Tail
- Charged Move(s): Crunch, Dragon Claw
- Pokémon: Lanturn
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf
- Pokémon: Lickitung
- Fast Move: Lick
- Charged Move(s): Body Slam, Power Whip
- Pokémon: Shadow Poliwrath
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move(s): Icy Wind, Scald
