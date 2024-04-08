The 3 Best Great League teams from Pokémon Go EUIC 2024

The Pokémon Go Great League meta is at its healthiest right now, and teams at the 2024 European International Championships, held from April 5 to 7, proved that.

Recommended Videos

MEweedle secured the title with a different team from the pack in a clean 3-0 sweep, but still had time to beg Niantic to do something about Scald heading into NAIC and Worlds later this year.

But for those looking to climb the Pokémon Go Great League ladder or even potentially try to win an international championship one day, you are here for one reason—the best teams.

1st Place: MEweedle

🏆A NEW CHAMPION HAS RISEN!🏆



MEWeedle has been a World Champion, a Regional Champion, and now an International Champion, winning the 2024 #PokemonEUIC Grand Finals! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/2g5H2ZMa00 — Pokémon GO United Kingdom (@pokemongoappuk) April 7, 2024

Pokémon: Altaria

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Charged Move(s): Moonblast, Sky Attack

Pokémon: Cresselia

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Charged Move(s): Moonblast, Grassknot

Pokémon: Lanturn

Fast Move: Spark

Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf

Pokémon: Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Charged Move(s): Drill Run, Ice Punch

Pokémon: Skeledirge

Fast Move: Incinerate

Charged Move(s): Shadow Ball, Disarming Voice

Pokémon: Vigoroth

Fast Move:

Charged Move(s):

2nd Place: Doonebug97

Doonebug97 is at it again, boosting his Night Slash on Annihilape and making his way into the Grand Finals! #PokemonEUIC pic.twitter.com/POwGtUER3C — Pokémon GO United Kingdom (@pokemongoappuk) April 7, 2024

Pokémon: Annihilape

Fast Move: Counter

Charged Move(s): Night Slash, Shadow Ball

Pokémon: Shadow Gligar

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Charged Move(s): Aerial Ace, Dig

Pokémon: Lanturn

Fast Move: Spark

Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf

Pokémon: Lickitung

Fast Move: Lick

Charged Move(s): Power Whip, Body Slam

Pokémon: Skarmory

Fast Move: Steel Wing

Charged Move(s): Brave Bird, Sky Attack

Pokémon: Shadow Whiscash

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Charged Move(s): Mud Bomb, Scald

3rd Place: Sandodou

In an epic showdown in the #PokemonGO Winner's Semi-Finals, Sandodou knocks Doonebug97 into the loser's bracket and secures his spot in Championship Sunday! #PokemonEUIC pic.twitter.com/nxdG15lcF9 — Pokémon GO United Kingdom (@pokemongoappuk) April 6, 2024

Pokémon: Cresselia

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Charged Move(s): Grass Knot, Moonblast

Pokémon: Shadow Gligar

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Charged Move(s): Dig, Aerial Ace

Pokémon: Guzzlord

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Charged Move(s): Crunch, Dragon Claw

Pokémon: Lanturn

Fast Move: Spark

Charged Move(s): Thunderbolt, Surf

Pokémon: Lickitung

Fast Move: Lick

Charged Move(s): Body Slam, Power Whip

Pokémon: Shadow Poliwrath

Fast Move: Counter

Charged Move(s): Icy Wind, Scald

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more