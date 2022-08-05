The 10 best Pokémon toys in 2022, ranked

If you’re a true Pokémon fan, you know that it isn’t just about the games. There’s a whole world of Pokémon media out there to explore, including movies, comics, the trading card game, the anime, and, of course, the merchandise. No matter how old you are or what your favorite Pokémon is, chances are that there’s a Pokémon toy out there for you—the series’ enormous worldwide success has made sure of that.

With the huge amount of Pokémon toys on the market today, it can be hard to find exactly what you want. We’ve compiled some of the best, coolest toys out there to keep both you and the kids in your life entertained for hours to come. There are a few plushies on this list, but if you’re looking only for soft and squishy toys, head over to our list of the best Pokémon plush toys to get your fix.

Here are the 10 best Pokémon toys in 2022.

Pokémon bubble popper

Image via Amazon

Bubble popper toys have been all the rage recently thanks to their ability to recreate the addictive feeling of popping bubble wrap. These fun Pokémon versions are great for kids, have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and are inexpensive. Bubble poppers are safer than actual bubble wrap for small children since they don’t present the choking risk of plastic wrap. At time of writing, they’re 20 percent off, so if you or a child in your life are looking to beat stress and pop some bubbles, check these out.

Lapras Funko POP

Image via Funko

If you enjoy Funko POPs, you might like this vinyl-fied Lapras. The Water and Ice-type hails from Generation I and is one of the franchise’s most recognizable Pokémon. POPs are great for display, desk decoration, and play. While they aren’t necessarily fragile, they’re best for older children who will be a little more gentle with them. I’ve had several POPs on my shelves for years now and I love the way they look. If Lapras isn’t your type, the Pokémon section of the Funko website also offers Dragonite, Alakazam, Lucario, Leafeon, Pikachu, and more.

Sleepy Pikachu plush

Image via The Pokémon Company

Feeling ready for a nap? This soft and cuddly Pikachu from Target certainly is. I’ve had the privilege of hugging this very Pikachu in my local Target and I can say with certainty that he is extremely soft and comfortable. It has a 97-percent recommendation rate and great reviews; reviewers say that it’s very similar to the ever-popular Squishmallows. Plus, someone shared a photo of their dog sleeping next to one, proving that even pets enjoy the company of a friendly Pokémon.

Nanoblock Charizard

Image via Nanoblock

Looking for something a little more hands-on? This Nanoblock Charizard is perfect for fans of Legos and plastic models. Nanoblocks are similar to tiny Legos and fit together in much the same way, though they are a little more finicky and not quite as satisfying as those classic plastic bricks. Even so, few things are cooler than having a tiny Charizard model on your desk. Each Nanoblock set comes with photo instructions and plenty of extra pieces in case you misplace any of the bricks.

Eeveelution Model Kit

Image via MEGA

If you prefer your figures to look a little less blocky and a little more rounded, this MEGA set of Eeveelution models might be for you. The pack contains nine different models to build and includes Eevee and every one of its evolutions. There are 470 pieces total, so it’ll take a little while to put all of them together, but that just means the model-building fun lasts longer. If Eevee isn’t your thing, MEGA also has other Pokémon model kits available, including Tyranitar, Pikachu, and more.

Pokémon TCG Trainer’s Toolkit

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you or someone you know wants to get into the Pokémon Trading Card Game, this mega box is the best way to do it. This mega box includes everything you need to get started, including over 150 cards, 65 plastic card sleeves to keep your best cards safe, six damage dice, a guidebook, and more. From here, TCG players can customize their deck with themed booster packs to build their perfect team and take on the competition.

Zapdos action figure

Image via The Pokémon Company

This Zapdos action figure is another great desk accessory and a fun way to show off your love for one of Pokémon’s earliest legendary monsters. It stands six inches tall and includes plenty of articulation points that you can use to pose him to your heart’s content. The model also comes with a plastic base and a posing arm, making him look like he’s flying high above wherever you display him. If you want to complete the legendary bird trio, toymaker Jazwares also carries a matching Moltres and Articuno.

Pokémon jigsaw puzzle

Image via Buffalo Games

If you’re into jigsaw puzzles, look no further than this 300-piece Buffalo Games puzzle featuring some of the series’ most iconic Pokémon, including Pikachu, Venusaur, and Blastoise. The puzzle is officially licensed and is 21 inches by 15 inches when finished, making it over a foot square. The puzzle also comes with a poster of the same image to help kids put it together. It’s Prime-eligible and 18 percent off on Amazon, so what are you waiting for?

Volcano Playset

Image via Jazwares

This playset is great for fans on the go. When unfolded, it contains several different plastic biomes, including an active volcano, a beach, and a jungle. It includes plastic models of four Pokémon—Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle—but it works with any two-inch Pokémon models. When you want to pack it up or take it somewhere else, the whole thing folds up into a carrying bag with a shoulder strap. The playset has plenty of interaction options, giving dedicated fans hours of fun.

Ocean of Friendship figure

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’re a big fan of aquatic Pokémon and you have a little more money to spare, why not splash out on this $350 figure? Less of a real toy and more of a display figure, this enormous model stands tall at 19 inches and features over 15 different species of Pokémon who live in and around the water. Each model is hand-painted, giving each one a slightly different feeling. It’s a final sale item, so make sure you have your heart set on it before you click that “add to cart” button.