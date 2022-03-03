Even if you haven’t watched any of the many Pokémon seasons, you’ve probably played a game of two, collected and traded Pokémon cards, or thrown a Poke Ball or two in Pokémon GO. So if that’s you, why not go the extra mile and add the best Pokémon plush toys to your collection?

Pokémon Eevee and Pikachu 2 Pack

Image: The Pokemon Store

First up on our list of best Pokémon plush toys, we have the two iconic Pokémon that started it all: Eevee and Pikachu! While newer fans of Pokémon know these two as the titular Pokémon from the Let’s Go! Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch, fans of the original anime and GameBoy games will remember these two as the starters of Ash and Gary (also known as Red and Blue). Who doesn’t want to own two of the cutest Generation One Pokémon there are?

Why we recommend:

Two plush toys

Super fluffy

Fan favorites

Pokémon Hangry Morpeko Plush

Image: The Pokemon Store

This little Galar Pokémon sure looks angry! The 8” Morpeko is the epitome of cuteness with its tiny form and mad face. Usually Morpeko is a Pikachu-like little ball of cuddliness, but this one seems to have skipped breakfast. While it may look grumpy, I’m positive that you’ll be wearing a smile on your face with this hangry Morpeko added to your collection.

Why we recommend:

Rare Pokemon

Cute emotion

Soft fabric

Pokémon 18-inch Plush Sleeping Squirtle

Image: The Pokemon Store

Looking to make your own Squirtle Squad? Start by purchasing this adorable 18” sleeping Squirtle. Pokémon fans know that most Squirtles aren’t usually this calm and peaceful, so seeing one taking a nap is surely a rare sight. I imagine that the sleeping Squirtle plush toy will make for the perfect cuddly companion when you’re ready to take a nap of your own.

Why we recommend:

Perfect nap companion

Huggable

Durable

Pokémon Quest Plush 3-Pack

Image: The Pokemon Store

Pokemon Quest is a cute game where all of your favorite Pokemon and their environment have been rendered into 3D cubes. These plush are inspired from that game, meaning they’re quite box-like but still soft. This is a fun one for collectors who may want to stack up as many of the Quest plushies as possible and decorate their shelves with Pokemon. With these cute cubes, you’ll be inspired to live up to the motto of “Gotta catch ‘em all.”

Why we recommend:

Pack of three

Easy stackability

Small and cute décor

Pokémon Sword & Shield Official 8″ Plush – Scorbunny

Image: The Pokemon Store

Let’s be real—Scorbunny is most definitely the cutest Sword & Shield starter. Don’t agree with me? Well, have you seen those adorable floppy ears? How happy it gets when you cook for them? Not to mention that its evolutions look totally amazing (and don’t make you regret letting it evolve)! If you chose Scorbunny as your Galar starter, you’ll be happy to know it also exists as an adorable 8” plush for your real-life adventures.

Why we recommend:

Incredible detail

Cushioned ears

Soft and cuddly

Pokémon Munchlax Plush Stuffed Animal

Image: The Pokemon Store

To conclude our list of the best Pokémon plush toys, I present to you the Pokémon known for having the cutest underbite and largest appetite. That’s right—it’s Munchlax, the baby version of everyone’s favorite blocker of roads, Snorlax. This is the perfect gift for fans of baby Pokémon like Pichu and Igglybuff. If you do pick this one up, make sure your fridge is packed!

Why we recommend:

Great quality

Perfect travel buddy

Cute baby Pokémon

Each of the plush toys featured on our list are officially licensed. Which Pokemon plush toy do you think you’ll catch?

