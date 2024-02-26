Tera Ogerpon and more cards teased for Pokémon Day celebrations

Ahead of Pokémon Day celebrations on Feb. 27, new Pokémon Trading Cards have been teased on social media, with a fan-favorite Pokémon finally getting its card debut.

The cards in question are Tera Ogerpon ex (Grass-type), Tera Greninja ex (Fighting-type), and a special Eevee illustration rare, which have never been seen before. They were all revealed as part of Feb. 26’s teaser, counting down towards Pokémon Day.

1 👏 day 👏 until 👏 #PokemonDay! 👏



May all your @PokemonTCGUK trades this week be the absolute best you’ve ever had! pic.twitter.com/FtQuBPE0ju — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) February 26, 2024

There is currently no timeline or indication of when or in which TCG set these cards will be released, but there are a few possible scenarios.

In April, Japan is getting a set dedicated to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC known as Mask of Change. This is likely where Tera Ogerpon ex will make its debut. As for those in the U.S. and Europe, this set will not be released until May under a different name—Twilight Masquerade.

Pinpointing the other two cards will be tricky. These cards will likely also be included in the same expansion set releases as additional cards or come out in additional sets down the line. But if I had to guess, I would say they will likely come together just based on the timing of the announcement.

As well as the card announcements, more news will drop on Feb. 27 during a special Pokémon Presents starting 8am CT. We will likely get news on the next season of Pokémon Go content, some updates for the various mobile titles, and, if we are lucky, a new Pokémon game announcement to tie us over until the release of Nintendo’s next generation of hardware.