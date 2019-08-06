Spectator Badges for the 2019 Pokémon World Championships are now sold out

The Spectator Badges for the The Pokemon Company’s upcoming 2019 World Championships in Washington D.C. are now sold out.

The badges were necessary to gain access to the event if you weren’t competing and would give fans access to everything that was on offer, including the side events, the spectator area, and any stores selling the exclusive Worlds merchandise.

Worlds is set to kick off on Aug. 16 to 18, with players from all over the world setting their sites on competing for the title of Pokémon TCG, Video Game, or Pokkén Tournament World Champion and to win a share of the $500,000 prize pool.

Those who attend the event will also get to witness the first-ever official Pokémon Go tournament featuring some of The Pokémon Company’s staff and a few personalities.

The Pokémon Company has announced no plans as of yet to sell further Spectator Passes, so anyone that didn’t grab one will need to settle for watching the games online on Twitch.