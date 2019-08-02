The 2019 Pokémon World Championships are quickly approaching with some of the best players from across the globe looking to prove themselves in the Pokémon Video Game (VGC), Trading Card Game (TCG), or Pokkén.

The World Championship, which will take place in Wahington, D.C. from Aug. 16 to 18, is the final event in the 2018-2019 season. Someone will walk away as a world champion at this event and it could be literally anyone.

Those who are unable to attend the live matches shouldn’t be disheartened, though. There are plenty of ways to keep track of the action and watch the weekend’s games through The Pokémon Company’s various livestreams.

Here’s everything you need to know about this event.

Stream

Since there are three different tournaments at this event, The Pokémon Company is hosting a variety of matches on three separate Twitch streams.

Pokémon VGC

Pokémon VGC

Pokémon TCG

Pokémon TCG

Pokkén Tournament DX

Pokkén Tournament DX

Schedule

Pokémon VGC

Pokémon TCG

