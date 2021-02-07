Shiny Toxtricity distribution reportedly starts next week in Pokémon Sword and Shield for North America

Players will have to visit the store and use Pokémon Pass.

Stores in the U.S. and Canada will reportedly distribute a Shiny Toxtricity for Pokémon Sword and Shield in a new promotion on Feb. 19. Trainers will have to go to a GameStop in the U.S. or an EB Games in Canada and use Pokémon Pass, according to Serebii.

Pokémon Pass is a free to download app for Android and IOs devices to unlock gifts in Pokémon games by scanning codes. It also notifies you of upcoming events happening at the nearest stores.

To use the app, you’ll need to enable location services and grant permission for the app to use your phone’s camera. You’ll also need a free Pokémon Trainer Club account, which you can create on Pokemon.com. The features of Pokémon Pass are currently available only in the United States, though.

This event is likely to promote the new TCG set, Shining Fates. The upcoming expansion will feature over 120 Shiny Pokemon cards, including a Shiny Charizard in its Gigantamax form.

Unlike normal expansions, Shining Fates won’t be sold in individual booster packs and TCG fans will have to buy special box sets and tins to get the cards.

You’ll have to go to the stores to scan the code and receive the Shiny Toxtricity, so don’t forget to follow your local health guidelines regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Remember that getting a Shiny Pokémon isn’t worth risking your and others’ health.