New Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Shining Fates, coming in February

A new Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) set is coming next year called Shining Fates, The Pokémon Company International announced today. It will feature over 100 shiny Pokémon for you to collect.
The expansion will be released around the world on Feb. 19 and will include nine shiny Pokémon V and seven shiny Pokémon VMAX, like the highly collectible Shiny Charizard in its Gigantamax form.
Shining Fates will also introduce three more Amazing-type Pokémon, each featuring a legendary or mythical Pokémon illustrated with “vividly rainbow backgrounds that extend outside of the frame.”
With a total of more than 30 Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX, trainers will be able to play with popular competitive Pokémon TCG cards from the Sword and Shield series.
This set was inspired by the popular Pokémon TCG Hidden Fates expansion released in 2019 during the Sun and Moon series, which featured the collection symbol “SM8b.”
Cards from the Shining Fates set will be available in the following products:
- Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box (available Feb. 19): Includes 10 Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Eevee VMAX, and various gameplay accessories.
- Shining Fates Tins (available Feb. 19): Includes six Shining Fates booster packs and one foil promo card featuring Eldegoss V, Boltund V, or Cramorant V.
- Shining Fates Collection—Pikachu V (available Feb. 19): Includes four Shining Fates booster packs, as well as one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring Pikachu V.
- Shining Fates Mad Party Pin Collections (available Feb. 19): Includes three Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Bunnelby, Dedenne, Galarian Mr. Rime, or Polteageist, and one corresponding pin.
- Shining Fates Mini Tins (available March 5): Includes two Shining Fates booster packs and one metallic coin.
- Shining Fates Premium Collections (available March 5): Includes seven Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat V or Shiny Dragapult V, one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat VMAX or Shiny Dragapult VMAX, and one corresponding metallic coin.