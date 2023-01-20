Shiny Helioptile, Shiny Tapu Koko, and Team Go Rocket are about to make Pokémon Go crackle

Pokémon Go is set to end January with an electric event, bringing plenty of Electric-type Pokémon into the picture before Team Go Rocket enters the scene to start February.

The Crackling Voltage event will center around Electric, Poison, and Steel-types—for a number of reasons such as the new Team Go Rocket Takeover. This includes many rare Pokémon appearing and the debut of Shiny Helioptile and Shiny Tapu Koko.

Running from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, Crackling Voltage really won’t be changing the game. Only the new Shiny Pokémon really stand out and players will have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Helioptile throughout the event if they hatch it from seven-kilometer Eggs obtained during the event.

Some rare encounters like Galarian Stunfisk and Hisuian Voltorb will be worth grabbing while they are appearing more frequently.

Beware the second half of his event, though. From Feb. 1 to 5, there will be a Team Go Rocket Takeover in effect as the villainous team swarms the map with new Shadow Pokémon. During this time, Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

Image via Niantic

The highlight here is Giovanni gaining access to Shadow Registeel, which will be available to obtain by defeating the boss Rocket. This specific Shadow Pokémon will remain in Giovanni’s party until the end of Pokémon Go’s season nine: Mythical Wishes content on March 1.

Other new Shadow Pokémon appearing in the event are Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle, Joltik, and a few others that Niantic is hiding for now. And don’t forget that 12-kilometer Eggs will return, which players can get by beating Team Go Rocket leaders and hatch for some rare encounters like Larvitar, Absol, and Deino.