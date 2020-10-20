Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Calyrex, and more leaked ahead of Pokémon’s Crown Tundra DLC release

Just a couple of days before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s final DLC, The Crown Tundra, leaks are starting to pop up online with new information about the DLC and its Pokémon.

One of the big leaks to come from CentroLeaks, who appear to have gotten their hands on the files from a Pokémon HOME update, shows off the new legendary Pokémon and their reported shiny forms.

Image via CentroLeaks | Remix by Adam Newell

This leak also coincides with a new potential Pokémon that’s surfaced online. To avoid spoiling the reveal of that creature, we’ve removed them from the original image. For those interested in seeing it, though, you can check out our article on it.

Trainers who are looking to avoid any spoilers on the DLC might want to take some time off of the internet or avoid watching their favorite Pokémon YouTubers for the next few days, however, if they want to go into the story blind.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC launches on Oct. 22 for the Nintendo Switch.