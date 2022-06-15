Shiny Clefairy to arrive in Pokémon Sword and Shield via Mystery Gift this week

Shiny Clefairy will be coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield through a limited-time distribution, The Pokémon Company has revealed.

As seen in a recent blog post, the Shiny Clefairy that will be distributed to Sword and Shield players from June 18 to 19 was one of the Pokémon used by the 2021 Pokémon Asia Players Cup Champion. Players may claim their Shiny Clefairy via Mystery Gift to celebrate the Pokémon Championships 2021-22 Philippines.

This follows fan backlash about the first stage of the Pokémon Go fest that was held last week, where players voiced their concerns about the lack of Shiny Pokémon encounters. This is despite the boost that took effect during the event.

“We understand that for some Trainers, the biggest way they judge the quality of a Pokémon Go event is on how many Shiny Pokémon they catch,” Michael Sterank said in a statement to Dot Esports on June 11. “We heard from Trainers who shared how lucky they were this year in terms of Shiny Pokémon caught, while others shared how their experience was the opposite. If Shiny Pokémon are too prevalent, it degrades the game in the long term.”

As for other Pokémon news, The Pokémon Company revealed some of the cards coming to the latest TCG pack, known as Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion, earlier this month. This includes Pikachu wearing a blue hat, Mewtwo V, Wimpod and its evolution, Golisopod, the evolution trees of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, and their Radiant versions, which are the Shiny Pokémon counterparts from Pokémon Go.