Ruby and Sapphire themed Pikachu are being added to Pokemon Go, along with other exclusive Go Tour goodies

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn is just around the corner, and the physical event is rapidly approaching—with tickets having already sold out for both days. And with hype for February’s big piece of featured content building each day, Niantic is adding fuel by revealing more content every week.

This time, Niantic has announced two new costumed Pikachu will be available for Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas on Feb. 18 and 19. This might not sound like much considering Pikachu gets a new costume at basically every big Pokémon event, but this one is themed around Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.

For the entire in-person event, players can encounter a Pikachu wearing hats based on the protagonists of Gen III’s Pokémon titles, Brendan and May. They are also going to be available as Shinies too, with more information about how to encounter them set to drop closer to the event—though they should appear in the wild and as guaranteed research encounters.

This will pair with the introduction of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, who make their first appearance in Pokémon Go during the event too.

Related: What are Primal Raids in Pokémon Go?

In addition to the new costumed Pikachu, we now know Latios and Latias will only appear during Snapshots for players who select the Ruby or Sapphire Badge respectively.

This is all part of the split content that Niantic hosts every Go Tour, forcing players to choose between two versions that will provide different encounters based on the choice—just like the original main series games.

This will include the Ruby VS Sapphire Challenge which affects which Pokémon will spawn based on which team is doing best each hour, with players needing to complete Field Research for their team to add to the score. You can also expect a special Coded Quest to appear, with secret codes popping up that will lead to encounters with Legendary Pokémon.

A lot of this content will also be available for the Go Tour: Hoenn global event on Feb. 25 and 26, though we will have to wait for specifics until the in-person event concludes.