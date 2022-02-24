Registrations now live for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s March International Challenge

By participating in this tournament you can score yourself a Shiny Galarian Zapdos.

The Pokémon Company has now opened registrations for Pokémon Sword and Shield players to get in on March’s International Challenge.

Registrations will run from now until Thursday, March 10. Battles are set to commence on March 11 and will run through the weekend. Like February’s International Challenge, next month’s will also use standard VGC rules in a double battle format.

This means players will only be allowed two legendary Pokémon on their team. Eligible legendary Pokémon include the following as detailed by Serebi.net.

Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, and Calyrex.

Those who compete will have to play three games to score themselves a Shiny version of Galarian Zapdos. This reward follows the trend set last month when a shiny version of Galarian Articuno was provided to contestants.

To get set up and registered for the March International Challenge you’ll want to boot up your Pokémon Sword or Shield game and head to the menu. From here select “VS.” and then Battle Stadium and Online Competitions. After the page refreshes you should see all the available events to register for.

Select the March International Challenge and you’re good to go when things kick off on March 11. If you plan on taking part don’t forget to register before then.