Pokémon Sword and Shield 2022 International Challenge unveiled

Test your skill against the best and earn yourself a neat reward in the process.

Registrations are now open for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next online competition the 2022 International Challenge.

February’s event will include standard Pokémon double battle VGC rules and participants will score some neat rewards just for taking part.

Players who participate in at least three games will earn a Shiny Galarian Articuo. There will be some restrictions on Pokémon as you may expect. As detailed by Serebi.net, these include only two of the following Pokémon being allowed on any team:

Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, and Calyrex.

Winners in Japan during this online competition, and the other three that are scheduled for 2022, may earn themselves entry into the Pokémon Japan Championships.

If you want to get in on the action you can register now by heading to the in-game menu and selecting “VS.” From there, choose Battle Stadium and Online Competitions. Now you’ll see the 2022 International Challenge that you can choose to sign up for.

Battles will kick off on Feb. 18, so make sure you’ve got your registration in beforehand so you don’t miss out.