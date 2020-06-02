Regieleci and Regidraco are the new Regi Pokémon in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC

It's unclear when exactly they'll join the game, however.

A bunch of new information on the upcoming DLC packs for Pokémon Sword and Shield has just swamped the internet, bringing with it new Pokémon, names, and features that trainers can expect over the coming months.

Of all that new information, fans finally have the Japanese names for the two new Regi Pokémon joining the family of Regirock, Registeel, and Regice later this year when The Crown Tundra is released.

These Pokémon are known as Regidraco and Regeleci, Dragon and Electric-types, respectively.

The two Pokémon will come with new abilities but information about them is scarce at the moment. Regeileci has the ability Transistor, while Regidraco will have a new ability that’s yet to be revealed.

Both Pokémon will be released later this year along with Galarian Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, who also had a bunch of new information about them revealed earlier today.

Galarian Articuno is a Psychic/Flying-type Pokémon with the ability Competitive. Zapdos is Fighting/Flying with the ability Defiant, while Moltres is Dark/Flying with the ability Berserk.

It’s unclear when The Crown Tundra will be released. The Isle of Armor is set to be launched on June 17.