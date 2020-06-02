The Isle of Armor DLC launches June 17 for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company has finally unveiled when Pokémon Sword and Shield fans will be able to get their hands on the hotly anticipated first DLC expansion pass, The Isle of Armor, and it is a lot sooner than expected.

Revealed today in the special Pokémon DLC news announcement, The Isle of Armor will be hitting Switch owners on [tk] and is the first of two major DLC expansions coming to the series.

The trailer also showcased a large part of the new world that players will be able to discover as well as the first glimpses of some fan-favorite returning Pokémon, part of the 100 that will be added in the first DLC.

There were even small glimmers of the story, the trainers you’ll be able to fight, and more importantly a ton of new Gigantamax form Pokémon and the first appearance of Galarian Slowbro.

Now all we can do is wait for the DLC to be released later this month!