Regidrago and Regieleki reportedly joining Pokémon OCG in Sky Stream, Towering Perfection

These are the first cards of these two legendary Pokémon.

With Pokémon OCG’s upcoming Sky Stream and Towering Perfection dual set launching in a little over a week, new leaks have revealed that some new Pokémon will be appearing for the first time.

In a post to Pokémon forum Pokebeach, a Traditional Chinese version of the Regidrago card was shared that will reportedly be a part of the Towering Perfection set. The basic card boasts 130HP and two attacks.

Hammer In, deals 30 damage, while Dragon Energy, which can deal up to 240 damage, will be reduced by 20 for each damage counter present on the Pokémon when used.

The reveal of this Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon came just two days after another Regi variant, Regieleki was revealed to be joining the Sky Stream side of this dual set.

Both these cards will be joining the Pokémon OCG for the first time after being introduced into the franchise through the Sword and Shield DLC pack, The Crown Tundra. In the Switch games, both Regidrago and Regieleki can be found in the Split-Decision Ruins. As the name plainly implies, players can only pick one of them to capture.

Other cards that will be a part of the upcoming OCG set include Suicune and Kyurem, who will both receive V variants, the three Galaraian legendary birds Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in their base card forms, and V and Vmax forms for Rayquaza.

Sky Stream and Towering Perfection will launch in Japan on July 9, with the English translations of these cards joining the Evolving Skies set that will launch in the West during August.