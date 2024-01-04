Pokemon’s latest fashion collab will send you broke but at least there is free Go swag

The Pokémon Company is no stranger to fashion collaborations and while some have been more affordable, this latest high-fashion team-up is not so cheap.

FENDI, FRGMT, and Pokémon have come together for a range of clothing items and accessories featuring iconic Dragon-type Dragonite and its pre-evolutions, and yes they look stunning, but they are far from affordable. In fact, a basic shirt will set you back $850. If you’d prefer a hoodie, you’re going to need extra cash as these are being sold for $1,250. There is good news though; you can get one aspect of this collaboration for free.

These accessories aren’t cheap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These shirts and hoodies can be claimed as outfit items in Pokémon Go totally free. All you need to do is head to the Pokémon Go offer redemption website, sign in, and then enter the code “FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON” This will unlock the hoodie. You may also find sponsored PokeStops around in some Fendi retail and pop-up locations that will reward you with an in-game shirt and hat for the collab. No rush either; you’ve got an entire year to claim these rewards.

Of course, it’s not just clothing products in the newly unveiled (and quite expensive) FENDI collaboration. If you’re someone who likes to accessorize, there is a variety of items including hats, bracelets, card holders, bags, and earrings available to purchase all sticking to the Year of the Dragon theme. While these are still on the expensive side, if you have the cash to part with there are some incredible items up for grabs.

If you feel like forking out the cash, all the collab items are available via the FENDI store, though the stock is quickly selling out. Furthermore, you can redeem your Pokémon Go swag right now, so perhaps it’s time to just accessorize in-game instead.