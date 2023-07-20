Pokémon World Championship is bringing Shiny Grimmsnarl to players who find a hidden code

A new Mystery Gift was just unveiled for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, but players will have to do some searching to earn their free Shiny Grimmsnarl.

On the official Pokémon Worlds sites for the Philippines and other regions in Asia, fans were pleasantly surprised by a new Mystery Gift being teased for Scarlet and Violet. Between July 28 and Aug. 18, players can redeem a free Mystery Gift code to obtain a Shiny Grimmsnarl that won the 2022 Thailand Championships.

Serebii Update: A Shiny Grimmsnarl is to be distributed through a code hidden on a special Pokémon World Championships website from July 28th.



The code, however, won’t be handed out so easily. Instead, it’ll be hidden somewhere on the site, and players will have to find it. The biggest hint they gave points to a certain video that will be posted on the homepage on July 28.

Once you find the secret code, you’ll be able to redeem it through Mystery Gift and add the special Grimmsnarl to your shiny collection.

On top of being a rare Shiny, this specific Grimmsnarl is a national champion, serving as support for the rest of the team. With its Prankster ability, it could quickly set up Reflect and Light Screen to heavily reduce any incoming damage, or slow the opponent down with Thunder Wave. To weaken special attackers, it also ran its signature move, Spirit Break.

Luckily for competitive VGC players, Grimmsnarl is still pretty relevant in Scarlet and Violet’s Regulation D format, so the timing of the Mystery Gift event is perfect. With a bit of tweaking to fit the current meta, this Shiny guy could very well be another great support Pokémon like Amoonguss for your next VGC team.

