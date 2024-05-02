Pokémon world champion Wolfe Glick to make debut as commentator at Indianapolis Regionals

After a huge win at Orlando Regionals last month, Wolfe Glick is set to tackle Indianapolis Regionals this weekend with a completely different approach—as a commentator.

Recommended Videos

Ahead of Indianapolis Regionals (May 4 to 5), Play! Pokémon announced the talented lineup of casters for the event as usual in a May 2 post on X. No one, however, expected former world champion and beloved content creator Wolfe Glick to be among the VGC caster crew we’re used to seeing. Glick confirmed this would be his first time commentating an official Pokémon event, and the community couldn’t be more excited to see him in a new role. “This lineup is insane from Gabby to Wolfe! Will definitely be a treat for all those watching from home,” VGC veteran Jeudy Azzarelli posted.

There’s a Wolfe among them. Image via The Pokémon Company

Indeed, fans are always eager to see Glick in action, whether it’s in a new upload to his popular YouTube channel or on stream for an intense elimination match. Fellow regional champ Gio commented, “Now people can stop asking ‘when is Wolfe going to be on stream?’”—a question viewers often spam in the Twitch chat, regardless of whether Glick is actually competing in that event. But this time around, we get to hear the world champ’s voice and insight all throughout the weekend. It should be a fun time for everyone, especially since another popular content creator, Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng, will be attending his last event of the season as a caster together with Glick before competing in Worlds.

Glick’s casting debut is just one more reason why the community is saying “2024 is for wolves.” The VGC pro has been at the top of his game this season, claiming two regional titles in Charlotte with Incineroar and Orlando with Amoonguss. While he won’t be chasing after his third regional title this season in Indianapolis, it’ll still be a treat to see him shine as a commentator. After all, Glick stressed the importance of taking breaks from competing in his interview with Dot Esports at the Europe International Championships last month.

This break from competing could be just what he needs to succeed at the upcoming North America International Championships in June and Worlds in August. We can’t wait to see what he’s been cooking up in Scarlet and Violet’s first restricted format, Regulation G, for these last two international events of the 2024 season.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more