Pokémon UNITE surpasses 50 million downloads between Nintendo Switch and mobile

Pokémon UNITE has been downloaded over 50 million times combining across platforms, The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio announced today.

The 10-minute MOBA game based on Pokémon characters was released in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch and became available iOS and Android in September. To celebrate this historic accomplishment., the developers will give away 2,000 Aeos Tickets, which can be used to buy Item Enhancers, Holowear, and Held Items, to every trainer that logs in Pokémon UNITE between Dec. 9 and Jan. 31.

Pokémon UNITE will start giving away the 2,000 Aeos Tickets on the same day Tsareena is introduced to the pool of champions. The Fruit Pokémon will be the 28th playable character in the game and will be available for free for a limited time as part of a “commemorative update gift” special campaign.

Over the course of the game cycle, Pokémon UNITE has rewarded the playerbase with free Aeos Tickets, Item Enhances, Super Item Enhancers, and Unite Licenses. All of this might have played a part in why the game became so popular, even for players that were not into Pokémon or MOBAs.

The 2,000 Aeos Tickets will be redeemed via the system messages if the devs follow what they have been doing since the game’s launch.