Pokemon UNITE has been downloaded 100 million times and you can claim free Aeos Coins to celebrate

A new code can be redeemed in Pokémon Unite to celebrate the game surpassing 100 million downloads, according to Serebii.

Players can redeem the “THANKYOUFOR100MM” code to get 1,000 free Aeos Coins and a Gold Emblem Box.

Pokémon licenses in the game cost from 6,000 to 14,000 Aeos Coins, so it won’t be enough to get a new Pokémon right away. But it can help players pile up savings to buy a new license.

The game’s growing number of downloads on Nintendo Switch and mobile combined has been slowing down over the last few months. Eight months after its release, it already counted over 70 million downloads, which means it took it eight more months to reach the 100-million mark.

Still, the total number of downloads shows the game’s popularity is still growing ahead of 2023. It now has 44 playable characters and counting. The last Pokémon to release was Sableye, which was introduced to the game last month.

Meanwhile, players can explore the new winter-themed Battle Maps introduced with the latest update on Dec. 1, as well as collect new emblems.

In addition, the update brought numerous quality-of-life upgrades, and balance changes on a few characters, such as Sableye and Mr. Mime. Here are the complete patch notes.