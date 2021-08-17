Pokémon UNITE received another update today, with patch 1.1.1.5 introducing Blissey to the game, as well as buffs for Crustle and Garchomp and nerfs for some of Snorlax and Slowbro’s best moves. The update also tweaks some stats modifiers for Battle Items and adjusts the balance for multiple moves.

Blissey, UNITE’s newest playable Pokémon, is classed as a Supporter. As a healer and buffer of allies, it can use moves like Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled, which are iconic for the egg-wielding Pokémon. Its Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, causes it to quickly dash to a selected ally, taking a portion of the damage that the would originally take, providing a shield, and boosting its offensive stats.

Blissey was originally announced on Aug. 16 and joins Eldegoss as the only Pokémon in the game that are primarily focused on healing.

One of the most surprising changes included in Path 1.1.1.5 is the general buff to Greninja’s lesser-used moves Water Shuriken and Double Team. Water Shuriken specifically got a damage increase and cooldown reduction, which makes it an even more versatile option to rival Surf. Meanwhile, Smokescreen was downgraded overall and given a longer cooldown, which means Double Team could end up seeing more usage.

Crustle also got some much-needed improvments to Stealth Rock and Rock Tomb, while it appears Garchomp will have its movement speed increased and small buffs to Bulldoze and Dragon Rush.

In addition to Greninja and Crustle getting buffs to some of the moves many players avoid, Snorlax was hit with some pretty big nerfs to its best options. Heavy Slam and Block were both hit, with the former getting a damage decrease and the latter having a decreased effect when bumping into enemy Pokémon.

Blastoise was not included in the update, with no release window given for when the Water-type starter will join the roster. We do know that Blastoise will be a Defender Pokémon, though many of its moves and abilities are still unknown.

Along with the balance update and various bug fixes, patch 1.1.1.5 will include an update to the shop, though what will be featured in that update is not clear. The patch will go live at 2am CT on Aug. 18.