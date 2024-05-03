A Pokemon Go player looking at an updated avatar.
Image via Niantic
Pokémon Go studio responsible for controversial avatar visual changes hit with layoffs

No one is happy with this outcome.
Published: May 2, 2024 07:57 pm

While Pokémon Go players have been reeling from the implementation of multiple new updates, including a controversial change to the game’s avatars, a development studio that worked on some of that content was hit with layoffs.

Seattle-based development studio Very Very Spaceship has worked on several projects but most notably notes its team has worked on “tentpole features” for Pokémon Go. Most recently, this included working on the updated character creation features that have been critically panned for weeks by the Pokémon Go community, with no real sign of changes coming despite the ever-growing community feedback.

Pokemon Go avatar customization options for eyes.
The new look has not been met with positive feedback. Image via Niantic

An undisclosed number of Very Very Spaceship workers were laid off on May 1, as first reported by Game Developer. This round of cuts reportedly included producers, recruiters, and artists—with a few publicly confirming their departure. Among those laid off was 3D Character Artist Kelsey Martin, who is listed as the “lead” for Pokémon Go’s character update. He did concepts, planning, modeling, and more for the new features and models. In his exit post, Martin focused on the positives of the team’s work that made Pokémon Go more inclusive.

“After four orbits around the sun, my time at Very Very Spaceship has come to an end,” Martin said on LinkedIn. “I am very proud of the work we did on Pokémon Go’s Character Creator to add features to make it more inclusive and expressive for players. But now it’s time for my next adventure.”

Very Very Spaceship has yet not publicly announced these cuts, and this adds to the brutal growing total of gaming layoffs happening in 2024.

It is unclear what caused them, though it was unlikely the team’s work on Pokémon Go’s avatar update was the direct culprit. Even the Pokémon Go community, which has been very vocal about its dislike of the new avatars, is expressing sympathy for those let go. “Okay I don’t like the avatars, but it is always sad to hear about layoffs. The problem is why did management push for this update when the feedback wasn’t good?” one Pokémon player said.

Based on what we have learned from interviews and anonymous comments, Niantic is aware of the backlash around the avatar changes but there are no signs significant updates will be coming to address feedback either. Dot Esports reached out to Niantic about these reports but has received no response.

