Pokémon Sleep Entei Research Event: All Spawns, Effects, and more

Pokemon Sleep’s Entei Research event is fast approaching and gives trainers a chance to catch Entei and take part in missions that give useful items just for playing the game and having a good sleep.

There are a lot of bonuses available during the two-week event, so to make life easier, here is what you can look forward to if you wish to partake.

Pokémon Sleep: Entri Research Details

Sleep well, king. Image via Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Sleep Entei research event runs from May 20 to June 3 and is split over two weeks, similar to the Raiakou event in April. During this time, you have an increased chance to find Entei and an abundance of Fire-type Pokémon.

The event is also only available on the Greengrass Isle, so make sure you don’t click on any other island from May 20 onwards.

Event additional Effects

Fire-type Pokémon get +1 on Ingredient finding and have a 1.5x increase in their Main Skill activating. They also get a +1 to their Main Skill Level in week one and +3 in week two. Lastly, from June 2, Drowsy Power increases by 1.5x as you sleep.

Just like with other events, Pokémon different from your Sleep Style will spawn, and this time, Snorlax’s favorite berry is the Leppa Berry, giving a boost of Sleep Score when you feed it.

Spawn Boosted Pokémon

The following Pokémon will see increased spawns. If you are lucky, you might also get a shiny version of it:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vulpix

Ninetales

Growlithe

Arcanine

Flareon

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typlosion

Entei

