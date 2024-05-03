Entei in Pokémon Go
Pokémon

Pokémon Sleep Entei Research Event: All Spawns, Effects, and more

Sleep the night away.
Adam Newell
Published: May 3, 2024 05:43 am

Pokemon Sleep’s Entei Research event is fast approaching and gives trainers a chance to catch Entei and take part in missions that give useful items just for playing the game and having a good sleep.

There are a lot of bonuses available during the two-week event, so to make life easier, here is what you can look forward to if you wish to partake.

Pokémon Sleep: Entri Research Details

pokemon sleep entei promoimage
Sleep well, king. Image via Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Sleep Entei research event runs from May 20 to June 3 and is split over two weeks, similar to the Raiakou event in April. During this time, you have an increased chance to find Entei and an abundance of Fire-type Pokémon.

The event is also only available on the Greengrass Isle, so make sure you don’t click on any other island from May 20 onwards.

Event additional Effects

Fire-type Pokémon get +1 on Ingredient finding and have a 1.5x increase in their Main Skill activating. They also get a +1 to their Main Skill Level in week one and +3 in week two. Lastly, from June 2, Drowsy Power increases by 1.5x as you sleep.

Just like with other events, Pokémon different from your Sleep Style will spawn, and this time, Snorlax’s favorite berry is the Leppa Berry, giving a boost of Sleep Score when you feed it.

Spawn Boosted Pokémon

The following Pokémon will see increased spawns. If you are lucky, you might also get a shiny version of it:

  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Flareon
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typlosion
  • Entei
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.