Pokémon trainers want the franchise to implement a pseudo new game+

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s easier than ever to get your Pokémon to level 100 with all the Exp. Candy you earn from Tera Raids. Now players are asking for a way to make use of their higher-leveled Pokémon without making the NPC battles too easy—and they have some interesting suggestions.

In a Sept. 19 Reddit thread, one Pokémon player suggested that Game Freak add the option to let a level 100 Pokémon reset its level to give them more of a challenge when battling NPCs, similar to the concept of a new game+ mode.

If this were possible, players would be able to still use their favorite Pokémon or other previously high-level ‘mons on new adventures in the DLC, for example. Because even though the DLC might’ve had Pokémon ranging from around level 60 to 80, it’s still too easy for a team of level 100s to stomp through.

Other players had some ideas of their own on how to make higher-level Pokémon more relevant in the game. One suggestion was to have “secret bosses” with a team of level 80-88 Pokémon, just like we had with the iconic battle against Red in HeartGold and SoulSilver. They could even feature popular characters from previous generations like Leon from Gen VIII or Cynthia from Gen IV.

At the same time, some players believe The Teal Mask DLC took a step in the right direction in giving players more challenging and higher-level battles—specifically with the Ogre Clan NPCs. While their teams are only in the upper-level 70s, they have more competitive movesets and builds.

For example, a couple of Ogre Clan members have weather teams, which are a huge part of the competitive scene. Giving their teams a rain or sun boost automatically makes their battles a lot tougher than most others in the game, and that’s exactly what players want to see more of in the future.

At the end of the day, Pokémon is a game that is intended to be simple enough for younger players to pick up too, so it’s understandable why it might all seem too easy for the older crowd. Still, just having the option to make things a little more difficult would be cool without players having to create their own set of rules like the popular fan-created Nuzlocke challenge.

